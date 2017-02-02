Problem with phones at Sen. Young's office resolved, according to spokesperson

INDIANAPOLIS -- A problem that kept many people from reaching the office of U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) has been resolved, according to a spokeperson.

Many people have reached out to RTV6 through Facebook, saying their calls to Young's office haven't been answered.

When contacted about the issue, the spokesperson, Jay Kenworthy, said Young's office receives "thousands" of calls per day. Most are answered and some go to voicemail.

But some calls were going to a different line that doesn't have a voicemail, Kenworthy told RTV6 Thursday morning. He let us know Thursday afternoon that the issue was resolved.

Calling your lawmaker is one of the best ways to voice your opinion, whether you're for or against an issue.

In fact, constituents calling is one of the reasons U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) decided to change her vote for President Donald Trump's Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Murkowski said she has “heard from thousands, truly thousands, of Alaskans who shared their concerns.”

