City-County Councillor switches political parties

INDIANAPOLIS -- City-County Councillor Christine Scales announced on her Facebook page Wednesday that she is switching her political party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

In her post, Scales says the decision was a difficult one, "but one I feel I must make in order to serve the best interest of my constituents."

Scales says she wants to reassure her constituents that she will not change just because she's changing political parties.

"The independent thinking and bi-partisanship I bring to my Council role will continue. Those qualities are why I believe voters of all political stripes have elected me to three Council terms," said Scales.

Scales decision means there will be 14 Democrats and 11 Republicans on the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council.

