COLUMBUS, Ind. -- People who pass through the city of Columbus will see a new sign honoring Vice President Mike Pence.
The sign is on State Road 46 as you drive into the city from the west. Another is planned for U.S. 31 on the city's north side.
The signs are four feet wide and two feet tall. City officials say each one cost between $200 and $300.
The plan for the sign has been in the works since President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence were elected.
The city is planning a smaller Tony Stewart sign to make some more space.
Columbus officials say they're trying to get the official seal of the vice president on the sign, but are waiting on approval from the federal government.
