Cursive requirement proposed in statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS -- Should cursive writing be mandatory for elementary school students?
According to one Indiana state senator, yes.
Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) has proposed Senate Bill 86 for the Indiana legislature.
It would require all school corporations and accredited nonpublic schools to teach cursive writing in elementary grades.
The bill would also require schools to teach reading to the students.
Leising has introduced other school-related bills this year.
SB 87 would require schools to use letter grades in report cards and SB 88 would prohibit schools from starting before the fourth Monday in August.
