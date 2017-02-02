Deputy mayor posts racial slur about Trump meeting

INDIANAPOLIS -- The deputy mayor of Indianapolis made a racially charged comment on his Facebook page and a city-county councillor is calling for his removal.

Deputy Mayor Dr. David Hampton referred to a meeting President Trump had with African-Americans in Washington on the first day of Black History Month as a “c**n connection meeting” and “c**nery and foolery.”nery and foolery.”

The deputy mayor has not responded to a request for a comment, but he removed the Facebook post.

Minority Leader of the Indianapolis City-County Council Michael McQuillen issued a statement Wednesday evening calling on Mayor Joe Hogsett to act and remove Dr. Hampton from office.

“I condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms. Dr. David Hampton’s comments are unacceptable, especially from an elected official. Our city’s leaders and institutions should stand together in condemnation.

Mayor Hogsett, you need to act.”

A spokesperson told Call 6 Investigates that the mayor has “no comment” on the matter at this time.

Call 6 Investigates reached out again Wednesday night to Dr. Hampton and the mayor's office but neither responded to our request for a comment.

Last September, Dr. Hampton found himself at the center of a social media firestorm when he posted on Facebook about a police shooting in Tulsa, Okla. Hampton’s comments drew the attention of Indianapolis police.

He removed that post and issued a statement saying he was proud to serve with the local law enforcement.