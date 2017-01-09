Eric Holcomb to be inaugurated as Indiana's 51st governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Eric Holcomb will soon be Indiana's 51st governor.

The Republican will be sworn in during a Monday morning ceremony. His term formally began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Holcomb's inauguration as Indiana governor will complete a whirlwind ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state's top office.

Holcomb had spent a decade as a top aide to former Gov. Mitch Daniels and state Republican chairman when Gov. Mike Pence appointed him lieutenant governor in March. Holcomb then became the GOP nominee for governor in July after Pence became Donald Trump's running mate.

Other state constitutional officers who were elected in November will also be sworn in at the ceremony. They include Holcomb's running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, soon-to-be Attorney General Curtis Hill and incoming state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The state's new auditor will also be sworn in.

Holcomb's ascendancy to the governor's office was improbable one year ago when he was running in a crowded GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

But outgoing Gov. Mike Pence appointed him to fill a vacancy as lieutenant governor. Then Holcomb was chosen as the GOP nominee for governor after Pence became Donald Trump's running mate.

Watch the inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. on the RTV6 app and the RTV6 Facebook page.