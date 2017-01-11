Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard met with Trump transition team in New York

Light fog
HI: 61°
LO: 34°
HI: 35°
LO: 25°
HI: 34°
LO: 26°
Greg Ballard served two terms as the mayor of Indianapolis. Although he's been put forth as a possible replacement candidate for Pence, he left the mayor's office in January claiming he needed some time away from politics.
Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard revealed that he met with members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Wednesday.
Ballard said during his meeting in New York, he and the team had a “wide-ranging discussion.” He also said he was “honored to be asked to participate in this process.”
In statement, @MayorBallard confirms he met w/members of Trump transition team today; says it is "an honor" to be asked to participate @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/5BPpHvrRKa— Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 11, 2017
In statement, @MayorBallard confirms he met w/members of Trump transition team today; says it is "an honor" to be asked to participate @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/5BPpHvrRKa
Trump has not addressed the meeting with Ballard and it is unclear if Ballard will become part of Trump’s administration.
Check the latest election results from around central Indiana.
Hillary Clinton spoke to the nation Wednesday morning in New York. They were her first remarks since losing to Donald Trump.
Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.
After months of talk of Democrats taking Indiana’s governor position, open Senate seat or possibly even the state’s 11 electoral…
Eric Holcomb has had an interesting 12 months.