Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard met with Trump transition team in New York

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard revealed that he met with members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Wednesday.

Ballard said during his meeting in New York, he and the team had a “wide-ranging discussion.” He also said he was “honored to be asked to participate in this process.”

In statement, @MayorBallard confirms he met w/members of Trump transition team today; says it is "an honor" to be asked to participate @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/5BPpHvrRKa — Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 11, 2017

Trump has not addressed the meeting with Ballard and it is unclear if Ballard will become part of Trump’s administration.