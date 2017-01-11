Former Indy Mayor Greg Ballard met with Trump transition team in New York

Katie Heinz, Victoria T. Davis
5:53 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Greg Ballard served two terms as the mayor of Indianapolis. Although he's been put forth as a possible replacement candidate for Pence, he left the mayor's office in January claiming he needed some time away from politics.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard revealed that he met with members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Wednesday.

Ballard said during his meeting in New York, he and the team had a “wide-ranging discussion.” He also said he was “honored to be asked to participate in this process.”

Trump has not addressed the meeting with Ballard and it is unclear if Ballard will become part of Trump’s administration.

Politics