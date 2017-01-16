GOP leaders pledge vape law overhaul, subject of FBI probe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican Statehouse leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry last year, which created a monopoly for one security firm.

The move comes after the FBI launched a probe into the matter and has interviewed several GOP lawmakers.

Lafayette-based Mulhaupt's Inc. was the only company that was qualified to handle industry security permitting for producers of the liquid used in vaping devices.

The company approved only six companies to produce. Company President Doug Mulhaupt said in a statement that he cooperated with authorities. No one has been charged.

Republican state Sen. Randy Head says the state - not a private company - ought to be in charge of regulation. He is sponsoring a measure that will overhaul the law.