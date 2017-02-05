Gov. Eric Holcomb talks Indiana's budget, small businesses, manufacturing

Rafael Sanchez
11:37 AM, Feb 5, 2017

Holcomb discusses Indiana's budget, pre-K programs, small businesses and more.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb has been in office for less than a month, but has already rolled out his 2017 legislative agenda and other plans he has for Hoosiers.

During an exclusive interview with Rafael Sanchez, Holcomb addresses Indiana’s budget, infrastructure, manufacturing jobs, education system and more.

Watch the full interview in the video player.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Politics