Gov. Eric Holcomb talks Indiana's budget, small businesses, manufacturing

Clear
HI: 45°
LO: 31°
HI: 51°
LO: 28°
HI: 60°
LO: 45°
Holcomb discusses Indiana's budget, pre-K programs, small businesses and more.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb has been in office for less than a month, but has already rolled out his 2017 legislative agenda and other plans he has for Hoosiers.
During an exclusive interview with Rafael Sanchez, Holcomb addresses Indiana’s budget, infrastructure, manufacturing jobs, education system and more.
Watch the full interview in the video player.
Check the latest election results from around central Indiana.
Hillary Clinton spoke to the nation Wednesday morning in New York. They were her first remarks since losing to Donald Trump.
Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.
After months of talk of Democrats taking Indiana’s governor position, open Senate seat or possibly even the state’s 11 electoral…
Eric Holcomb has had an interesting 12 months.