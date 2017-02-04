Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to double funding for Indiana's pre-K program

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana may be sitting on a decent-sized cash reserve, but it also came in more than $300 million short, according to recent receipts.

How will this impact Indiana’s spending and budgeting when it comes to expanding programs like the state’s pre-K program?

During an exclusive interview with Call 6 Investigates’ Rafael Sanchez, Gov. Eric Holcomb said his current budget proposal does not put the state’s pre-K program in jeopardy.

“I would like to double the program, expand the reach of it for our most disadvantaged among us,” said Holcomb.

The governor unveiled his 2017 legislative agenda in early January, which he said “focuses on the issues that affect Hoosiers the most.”

Part of the plan included doubling the state’s investment in pre-K and creating other academic programs.

Holcomb called Indiana’s current budget “responsible” and refers to his budget as “doable in the current scenario.”

Learn more about Holcomb’s budget plan in the video player above.