Governor-elect Eric Holcomb unveils 2017 legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS –- Governor-elect Eric Holcomb says his 2017 legislative agenda, which was unveiled Thursday, will “focus on the issues that affect Hoosiers the most.”

Holcomb outlined five priorities that he calls 'pillars' of his agenda:

Cultivate a strong and diverse economy by growing Indiana as a magnet for jobs

Create a 20-year plan to fund roads and bridges

Develop a 21 st Century skilled and ready workforce

Century skilled and ready workforce Attack the drug epidemic

Deliver great government service

“Heading into my first legislative session as Indiana’s governor, the guiding principle that shapes my agenda is to improve the lives of Hoosiers from all walks of life,” said Holcomb. “This agenda will achieve that by focusing on the issues that affect Hoosiers most, and I look forward to working with the Indiana’s General Assembly to advance this plan to take our state to the next level.”

Further highlights of Holcomb’s plan include:

Appointing a secretary of education beginning 2021 to replace the superintendent of public instruction

Doubling the state’s investment in pre-K

Creating an executive director for substance abuse prevention, treatment and enforcement within the Governor’s Office

Raising pay for Indiana State Police

Giving local officials the authority to establish syringe exchange programs.

Gov-elect @LGHolcomb announces legislative agenda. Supports user fees, House GOP ideas for infrastructure @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/YdpmQ10PEd — Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 5, 2017

Holcomb: give local officials authority to establish syringe exchange programs. Unknown yet if state would offer funding to counties @rtv6 — Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 5, 2017

Sen. David Long said he looks forward to working together to solve some of the challenges the state faces.

“I applaud Governor-elect Holcomb for embracing an agenda that can find common ground with the General Assembly and the people of Indiana: A comprehensive transportation plan; a balanced budget with proper reserves built in; workforce development innovation; and a strong plan to attack the opioid epidemic.”

House Speaker Brian Bosma said he is pleased to work with Holcomb on making the Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction an appointed position, with the goal of taking politics out of the process.

“Democrats and Republicans have supported this reform in the past, and I’ve personally advocated this change for many years,” said Bosma.

Jennifer McCormick, the state's superintendent-elect said this topic has surfaced during previous legislative sessions.

“I do not view this as a personal reflection of my ability or willingness to effectively work with the Governor,” noted McCormick. “While I value the notion of a separation of powers between the Governor and state superintendent, I fully recognize that the governor and state superintendent must work collaboratively.”

In addition to outlining his legislative agenda Thursday, Holcomb appointed Elaine Bedel as Indiana Economic Development Corporation president, Joe McGuinness as Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner and Jim McClelland as director for substance abuse, prevention and treatment.