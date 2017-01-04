Hemp oil bill introduced in Ind. Senate

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill allowing the use of hemp oil for children with epilepsy has been introduced in the Indiana legislature.
The bill, Senate Bill 15, was authored by Republican Senators James Tomes and Blake Doriot.
The bill would create a registry for certain physicians and caregivers to use hemp oil to help children with intractable epilepsy. It would also encourage the study of its use in treating the epilepsy.
An Indiana father has been working to get CBD oil available in Indiana.
Brian Bennett’s 8-year-old son was diagnosed with epilepsy. At one point he was having up to 200 seizures a day.