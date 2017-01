INDIANAPOLIS -- In his first official speech as Indiana's governor, Eric Holcomb took the time to reflect on the past.

The Republican was sworn in as Indiana's 51st governor in a ceremony Monday in Indianapolis.

Holcomb thanked previous governors Mike Pence and Mitch Daniels, both of whom he's worked under.

Former Governor Mitch Daniels and Former Governor Mike Pence: You are two tough acts to follow! — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 9, 2017

He mentioned people famous for innovation in the United States, like Gus Grissom, Eli Lilly and C.J. Walker.

Holcomb referenced famous sports movies like "Rudy," and "Hoosiers."

He also looked at Indiana's recent successes and said the state will continue to adapt and grow from them.

200 years ago, our pioneer forbearers came to this territory with little but their aspirations, determination, and their faith. — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 9, 2017

Newly sworn in Gov. Holcomb: "There are certain fields in life where the best harbinger of success is to follow great predecessors." @rtv6 — Katie Heinz (@katieheinz6) January 9, 2017

"Despite our ongoing momentum, we can't afford to get complacent and take our eyes off the ball," he said.

Watch Holcomb's speech in the video player above

Before Holcomb spent 10 years as an aide to governors Daniels and Pence, he spent six years in the U.S. Navy. He ran for U.S. Senate before dropping out when Pence chose him to be Lt. Governor in Feb. 2016.

MORE | Meet your governor: Eric Holcomb

Holcomb then replaced Pence on the ticket to be Indiana's governor, when Pence accepted the nomination to run for Vice President of the United States alongside Donald Trump.

Last week, Holcomb outlined his legislative agenda, with five points:

Cultivate a strong and diverse economy by growing Indiana as a magnet for jobs

Create a 20-year plan to fund roads and bridges

Develop a 21st Century skilled and ready workforce

Attack the drug epidemic

Deliver great government service

He also wants to appoint a secretary of education beginning in 2021, to replace the superintendent of public education.

In addition, Holcomb has said he wants to raise the pay for the Indiana State Police and give local officials the authority to establish syringe exchange programs.

PREVIOUS | Governor-elect Eric Holcomb unveils 2017 legislative agenda

The other state officers sworn in were Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick and state auditor Tera K. Klutz.

READ THE ENTIRE TEXT OF GOV. HOLCOMB'S SPEECH BELOW