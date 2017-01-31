Hoosiers support immigration ban, want country to give Trump and his orders a chance

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hoosiers in support of President Donald Trump's executive order about immigration say that despite the protests and obvious divide in the country, we need to give the president, and his orders, a chance.
The executive order, which Trump signed on Friday, bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.
Rhonda Howell said she supports the president's executive order, because she believes it will benefit the country. She said the U.S. needs to help its own citizens, before opening the country's borders to refugees.
"Trump, I wanted him for change, and I think he's doing that. And I just hope he does a good job," said Howell.
Howell said she thinks we need to spend more of our time and money taking care of our vets and homeless here at home before we worry about refugees from other countries.
"I believe it will help the country," said Howell. "I see the homeless, I see the people here that are needy. I see the vets, I see the news. We need to take care of those people before we let more people in the border."
Ind. State Rep. Jim Lucas (R) has asked Hoosiers to take a closer look at the ban, saying most are misinterpreting what it's actually about.
“This has nothing to do with religion. It happens to do with countries that have been sponsoring terrorism. And again, that’s why President Trump used an existing list drawn up by the prior administration and who had done these things before,” said Lucas.