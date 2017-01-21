Hoosiers represent at 2017 Inaugural Parade

WASHINGTON -- Not only is a Hoosier now sitting in the second most important position in the United States, but we showed up in force on Friday for the celebration.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Drill Team was one of three Indiana groups who participated in the 2017 Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C. 

 

Culver Academies' Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes were behind IMPD in the parade.

 

And from Vice President Mike Pence's hometown of Columbus, the Columbus North marching band celebrated the state with their performance during the parade route.

 

More than 8,000 people representing 40 different organizations participated in the parade that followed the swearing in of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

