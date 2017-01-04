House Republicans say the fee would bring in an estimated $2 million per year.
The money would go to the Community Crossings Matching Grant Fund, which awards communities around the state money for road projects.
The communities submit proposals to the state, which then makes decisions on where to allocate the money. If a project is approved, 50 percent of the money comes from the state. The local governments must provide the other 50 percent.
Last year, Indiana received $1 million from the fund, the maximum available.