Indiana lawmakers react to President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS -- Many of the members of Indiana's congressional delegation praised President Donald Trump's choice to nominate Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Tuesday evening.

Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado, gives Trump and Republicans the opportunity to confirm someone who could cement the conservative direction of the court for decades.

Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

The court has been operating with only eight justices since the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. Former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the empty seat last year, but his nomination was never confirmed.

"The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute," Trump said. "I only hope that Democrats and Republicans can come together for one, for the good of the country."

Below are some reactions to the appointment from Indiana's lawmakers:

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03): “Neil Gorsuch is an excellent selection by President Trump," Banks said. “Gorsuch has shown respect for religious freedom and the rights of the unborn. He is an ardent believer in an originalist interpretation of the Constitution, much like the late Antonin Scalia. I urge my Senate colleagues to swiftly approve his nomination.”

Rep. Luke Messer (IN-06): "Judge Gorsuch is a distinguished jurist and an excellent pick by President Trump to succeed Justice Scalia. Judge Gorsuch is clearly qualified for the job, and his nomination will help ensure we have a court that upholds our Constitution, acts with judicial restraint and defends the individual liberties of every American. He should be quickly confirmed."

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN): “By all accounts, the President has nominated a mainstream and faithful constitutionalist to serve on the Supreme Court. In the coming weeks, I will thoroughly vet the President’s nominee, but my initial reaction is that Judge Neil Gorsuch has the temperament and experience required to be a skilled jurist in the legacy of Justice Scalia.

The people of Indiana, myself included, want a high court that will protect our most fundamental freedoms and interpret the Constitution as our founders originally intended. For many Hoosiers, this issue drove their decision at the ballot box last November. After a thorough process, it is my hope that my Democratic colleagues will heed the will of Hoosiers – and millions of Americans – and allow an up or down vote just as the Senate afforded for Presidents Clinton and Obama’s nominees at the beginning of their Presidential terms."

Rep. Todd Rokita (IN-04): “Last year, President Trump presented his list of potential Supreme Court nominees, pledging to choose a nominee from it who will respect our founding document and not use it to legislate from the bench. Today, he has delivered on his promise to choose from that list by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch. This nomination is a win for all Americans, as Judge Gorsuch has a long record of commonsense Constitutional decisions. I have no doubt that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be an asset on the Court for years to come.”

A spokesperson for Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) released the following statement Tuesday evening: "Senator Donnelly is going to begin to review the nomination of Neil Gorsuch."