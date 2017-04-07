Indiana needle exchange bill goes to Holcomb after Senate OK

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill that would allow Indiana counties to create their own Needle Exchange Programs without the state’s approval has cleared its final hurdle and will now head to the governor’s desk.

After a lengthy debate, the bill cleared the Senate in a 32-16 vote Thursday afternoon.

Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the bill into law as part of his legislative agenda.

Needle exchanges aim to reduce the spread of infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C by providing people with clean syringes.

Opponents of the bill argue that needle exchanges also enable users.

“We should call it what it is: A needle giveaway,” said Sen Erin Houchin (R-Salem). “We’re in some cases giving out 200 needles. And to think that in some way makes the public more protected.”

PREVIOUS | More Indiana counties could offer needle exchange programs

Currently, nine Indiana counties operate needle exchange programs, including a mobile one in Madison County. There, the Public Health Coordinator travels to swap needles and supplies for used syringes from people who inject drugs like heroin and meth.

The return rate for used needles in Madison County is 65 percent.

“Somebody used the word counterproductive,” said Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis). “And that’s what it is. But, it works.”

There are currently 15 counties working towards establishing their own needle exchange programs.

