Indiana's controversial abortion ban bill will not get committee hearing

INDIANAPOLIS -- A controversial bill proposing a total ban on abortions in the state will not move forward during this session.

A spokesperson for Rep. Ben Smaltz, chairman of the House Public Policy Committee, said he will not be giving HB 1134 a hearing.

State Rep. Curt Nisly filed the “Protection at Conception” bill earlier this month.

Nisly’s proposed law would prohibit all abortion in the state of Indiana under any circumstances. It would allow criminal prosecution of any woman or doctor who was part of an abortion.

Rep. Smaltz released the following statement on Thursday:

“I’ve voted for every pro-life bill that has passed through the Indiana House of Representatives after I assumed office in 2012. Since then, the number of abortion procedures in Indiana has declined nearly 10 percent, contributing to one of the lowest abortion rates in the nation. In fact, I’m working on legislation this session that seeks to preserve the dignity of all human life and protect the unborn. “That being considered, I will not be hearing House Bill 1134 in the House Committee on Public Policy this session. I understand Hoosiers have strongly-held beliefs on both sides of the issue, and I have deep philosophical concerns with government requiring women to carry their pregnancies to term in cases of rape, incest and especially when the mother’s life is in danger. Also, due to strong constitutionality concerns as well as the likely legal effect of setting the pro-life movement back, I don’t believe it’s the right time to move forward on this issue.”

There have been strong feelings on both side of the issue since the bill was proposed. Earlier this month, the Indiana Reproductive Justice Coalition delivered 3,000 petition signatures to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office asking him to stop the bill, calling it unconstitutional.

Nisly and pro-lifers were hoping the newly reshaped U.S. Supreme Court under President Trump would back his proposal.

The bill could still be considered at a later date but will not go forward during this general assembly.

