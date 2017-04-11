Legislature approves bill curtailing solar panel incentives

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Legislature approved a bill pushed by the state's investor-owned utilities that would eliminate much of the current financial incentive for installing solar panels.
The bill was approved Monday on a 37-11 vote and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.
Solar panel owners who feed surplus energy to the power grid are currently compensated at a retail rate that helps pay off their investments.
Republican Sen. Brandt Hershman's bill would significantly reduce that rate in five years, although it would protect current solar panel owners for 30 years.
A Holcomb spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
