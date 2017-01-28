Mass Ave Pub hosts event to encourage writing to legislators; hundreds turn out

INDIANAPOLIS -- One week removed from one of the largest organized marches in U.S. history, hundreds turned out for an event at Mass Ave. Pub Friday night that made it easy for those who want to stay civically engaged.

The Pub provided postcards for anyone who wants to write to their local legislator to have their voice heard.

The event stems from the 10 Actions in 100 Days commitment that was born out of the Women's March on Washington, DC last weekend.

"With our political climate at the moment there are a lot of people realizing that they need to get their voices heard," said Danielle French, one of the event organizers.

French and others made it easy: They provided the postcards, labeled with "Hear Our Voice" on the back, looked up the addresses for each representative around the state of Indiana and they are even mailing the messages out themselves.

The Pub played host, but an event space across the street made it accessible to all ages, since the pub is 21-and-up.

The group's message is to get involved and take action, whatever your issue is.

Mass Ave. Pub also donated 15 percent of Friday's sales to the ACLU.

Want to write your legislator? Find out their contact info here.

