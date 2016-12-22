Memorial services announced for former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Indianapolis Mayor William "Bill" Hudnut will be remembered at services in Indianapolis and near his home in Washington D.C.

Hudnut died Sunday of complications from heart disease. He was 84.

In Washington D.C. - a service has been planned at St. Columba's Episcopal Church for Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. a reception will follow that service.

In Indianapolis - a public calling will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Merdian Street, on Friday, January 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow the next day at 11 a.m.

Hudnut was the longest serving mayor in Indianapolis, beginning his term in 1976 and was re-elected three times for a total of 16 years.

In leiu of flowers, Hudnut asked prior to his passing that memorial contributions be made to support the following:

Hudnut Commons plaza maintenance fund, at Downtown Indy, Inc. Contributions can be sent to:

Hudnut Commons Project

Downtown Indy, Inc.

111 Monument Circle, Suite 1900

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Checks can be sent to the Indiana University Foundation with “Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership” on the memo line:

Indiana University Foundation

P.O. Box 6460

Indianapolis, IN 46206

Institute for Civic Leadership & Mayoral Archives at the University of Indianapolis. Contributions can be sent to:

The University of Indianapolis

Office of the President

c/o Mayoral Archives and Mayor Bill Hudnut

1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227