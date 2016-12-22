Memorial services announced for former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut

In Washington D.C. - a service has been planned at St. Columba's Episcopal Church for Wednesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. a reception will follow that service.
In Indianapolis - a public calling will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Merdian Street, on Friday, January 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will follow the next day at 11 a.m.
In leiu of flowers, Hudnut asked prior to his passing that memorial contributions be made to support the following:
Hudnut Commons plaza maintenance fund, at Downtown Indy, Inc. Contributions can be sent to:
Hudnut Commons Project
Downtown Indy, Inc.
111 Monument Circle, Suite 1900
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership at the IUPUI School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Checks can be sent to the Indiana University Foundation with “Hudnut Scholarship in Public Leadership” on the memo line:
Indiana University Foundation
P.O. Box 6460
Indianapolis, IN 46206
Institute for Civic Leadership & Mayoral Archives at the University of Indianapolis. Contributions can be sent to:
The University of Indianapolis
Office of the President
c/o Mayoral Archives and Mayor Bill Hudnut
1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227