Obamacare repeal leaves families worried about their future coverage

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate officially set in motion a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, leaving many families worried about what the future holds for their healthcare. Especially those with what are considered ‘pre-existing’ conditions.

The vote came after Republicans rejected the Democrats’ attempts to keep Obamacare’s most popular provisions – like letting young adults stay on their parents’ plan and preserving coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

The House is set to approve the repeal on Friday, which will clear the way for Donald Trump to send his plan to Congress as soon as a week after Inauguration.

Congrats to the Senate for taking the first step to #RepealObamacare- now it's onto the House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

A spokesman for Senator Todd Young said they’re committed to making the transition smooth, so as not to leave people out in a ‘lurch.’

House Speaker Brian Bosma said the state is prepared to work through the issues to make sure as many uninsured Hoosiers have affordable health care as possible.

Watch the video above for the story of a Greenwood woman whose husband is battling stage four cancer, and is worried her family could lose everything if Obamacare is repealed.