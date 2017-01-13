Obamacare repeal leaves families worried about their future coverage

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate officially set in motion a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, leaving many families worried about what the future holds for their healthcare. Especially those with what are considered ‘pre-existing’ conditions.
The vote came after Republicans rejected the Democrats’ attempts to keep Obamacare’s most popular provisions – like letting young adults stay on their parents’ plan and preserving coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
The House is set to approve the repeal on Friday, which will clear the way for Donald Trump to send his plan to Congress as soon as a week after Inauguration.
Congrats to the Senate for taking the first step to #RepealObamacare- now it's onto the House!