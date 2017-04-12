Senators approve ban on sanctuary campuses in final vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lawmakers have voted to send the governor a bill banning so-called sanctuary campuses in Indiana.

The measure bars higher education institutions that accept federal or state dollars from adopting the designation. The Indiana Senate approved the measure 38-10.

The move is largely symbolic because Indiana has no sanctuary campuses. Schools including Indiana University, the University of Notre Dame and Ball State University have faced pressure from students and faculty members but haven't taken action.

In November, students at IUPUI participated in a walkout to get the campus declared as a sanctuary campus.

There were similar walkouts that day at:

Wabash College

Indiana State University

Indiana University

Depauw University

University of Notre Dame

Bill author Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis argues government entities shouldn't be able to pick and choose which laws to follow, warning that it would be a dangerous precedent to set.

The pro-sanctuary movement comes from concerns about the fate of students who are unauthorized immigrants.

