Sunday alcohol sales bill introduced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Death, taxes, and a Sunday alcohol sales bill.

Like clockwork, another bill to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana was introduced in Indiana legislation on Tuesday.

2015 | Sunday alcohol sales bill declared dead

2016 | Sunday alcohol sales bill fails, 8-5 vote

The bill, Senate Bill 81, was authored by Sen. Phillip Boots (R-Crawfordsville).

The bill would allow for a grocery store or drug store to sell cold beer for carryout and for stores to sell alcohol on Sundays. A drug store or grocery store would have to get a dealer’s permit.

Those permits would be available to managers or employees who complete an alcohol serving course.

"The State of Indiana has given Hoosier owned package stores a business model through laws and regulations that we have operated under for more than 80 years," Patrick Tamm, President and CEO of the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers, said last year.