This is how Hoosiers feel about incoming President Trump
TheIndyChannel.com Staff
10:14 AM, Jan 20, 2017
11:39 AM, Jan 20, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- A historic day is upon us, and Hoosiers are hopeful about the incoming changes to our country's leadership.
We asked you on Facebook to use one word to describe how you're feeling about the transition of power from President Barack Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.
Indiana voted for Donald Trump overwhelmingly in the November election, with 57 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 38 percent, and more than 4,000 responses to our one-word request painted a diverse picture, but one that reflects the attitudes of a state ready to support Trump.
Hoosiers expressed a variety of feelings, some proud, some scared, but the most common used word was hopeful.
Hoosiers also said they were excited, the second most used word, and other versions of that sentiment, such as ecstatic and elated. One of the other most common used words was relieved.
Not all responses were supportive. Two of the top 10 most used words were horrified and fear, with many in opposition to Trump's election using a wider variety of creative words to represent their feelings (sickening, doomsday, embarrassed).
Those negative words came in less frequency than those which were positive, but in higher volume than words like thankful, encouraged and optimistic.
Take a look at the word cloud below. The larger the word, the more common it was used. Below that you'll also find the Facebook post that we asked for words where you can add your feelings.