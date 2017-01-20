U.S. Rep. Andre Carson to attend Trump inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS - U.S. Rep. Andre Carson said he will be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Carson waited until the last minute to decide whether or not to attend the ceremony, which left some to speculate he may boycott due to his strong feelings in opposition of Trump.

Carson had been in the news several times over the past year with his anti-Trump remarks and vocal disagreement with some of Trump's biggest campaign plans.

On Monday, Carson spoke before an MLK Day breakfast event and said Trump 'does not represent' the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Last year, Carson said he received a death threat at his Washington D.C. office after criticizing Trump's plan to ban all Muslims from the country.

RELATED| Rep. Andre Carson: Donald Trump does not represent the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. | Rep. Andre Carson says he received death threat following Trump comments