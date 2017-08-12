Vice President Mike Pence at the Statehouse for the official unveiling of the governor's portrait

INDIANAPOLIS -- Vice President Mike Pence visited Indianapolis on Friday for unveiling of his official portrait at the Indiana Statehouse.

Pence spoke before the unveiling, thanking his mother, President Trump and "the great people of Indiana."

He said that he was "deeply humbled" to have the painting added to the state's collection.

The portrait shows Pence seated on top of his desk, with an open Bible and a family picture to his right. A stack of law books is to his left, with Indiana and U.S. flags in the background.

Pence said his wife, Karen Pence, designed the tie he was wearing in his official portrait. He also said his smile in the portrait was based on a picture taken where he was smiling at his wife.

Watch Vice President Pence's comments following his portrait unveiling: