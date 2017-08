INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Indianapolis Friday for a full day of events.

Pence will serve as the keynote speaker at the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition luncheon at the downtown Marriott. Following the event, he and Mrs. Pence will return to the Indiana Statehouse for the unveiling of his official portrait as the state’s governor.

The unveiling is open to the public and doors open at noon.

