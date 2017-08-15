Saint Joseph's College holds liquidation sale in hopes to raise money to reopen school

RENSSELAER, Ind. – To raise money for the Saint Joseph’s College community, school officials will hold a liquidation sale this week.

Saint Joseph’s closed its doors in February despite raising $2 million after experiencing financial setbacks. The Saint Joseph’s College Alumni Group hoped the money would be enough to keep the school open, but they fell short of the $20 million goal.

School administrators hope the liquidation sale will raise enough money to help open the school again in the future.

“Of course, it's sad because it's the closing of one chapter, but optimistic like I said that there will be a new chapter and it could even be bigger and better than what we've known in the past,” said Christy Fleming.

Hours of the liquidation sale held August 14-20 can be found here.

