New bill would attempt to prevent schools from sponsoring a certain religion or religious group

INDIANAPOLIS -- In an effort to keep schools from (accidentally or not) sponsoring certain religions, the school corporations would have to make disclaimers at graduation ceremonies, if a new Indiana bill becomes law.

The bill, authored by Rep. John Bartlett (D-Indianapolis), would attempt to ensure schools don't sponsor a certain religion or religious activity in general.

One requirement would have schools adopt a policy on student speakers at school events. A disclaimer would have to be read or available in print at graduation ceremonies, saying that the speaker's words are not an "endorsement, sponsorship, position, or expression of the public school."

The policy would also have to be displayed on the school's website and be provided for "as long as a need exists" to make sure people know the school doesn't endorse a religious belief.

Under the bill, schools would also have to make accommodations for people who want to be excused from speeches. Those accommodations could include making sure that religious speeches are at the beginning or end of an event.

Religion in graduations has been a controversial topic in the United States for many years. Indiana had its own controversy in 2010 when Greenwood High School was sued by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana over school prayer.

The graduating class voted on whether or not to include a prayer at graduation. Most students voted yes, but valedictorian Eric Workman said the prayer violated the U.S. Constitution.

"I'm a Christian, but I also believe the law is the law," he said at the time.

Workman and the ACLU sued the school and won. Greenwood's school was forced to pay the ACLU $14,500 for legal fees.

Some of the other items regarding public schools in Bartlett's bill are: