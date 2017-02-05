Shooting victim dies in surgery following northeast side shooting

Victoria T. Davis
6:49 PM, Feb 5, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man died Sunday evening following a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis police said the 31-year-old male shooting victim died during surgery.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Forrest Manner Avenue and police found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The name of the shooting victim has not been released and police said they are still looking for suspects.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top