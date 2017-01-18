'Spellebrity' video contest: Win a trip to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — It's possible to win an expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. to experience the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but without the studying and stress necessary to spell on stage.

Students up to Grade 8 are invited to compete in the Spellebrity Video Contest. They may team up with their friends to brainstorm, record and edit a video of up to five minutes in length that inspires other students to want to read.

Parents need to be involved to upload the video and complete the necessary parental consent forms.

Spellebrity Video Contest Basics:

• Eligibility: Students who have not passed beyond eighth grade and who are legal residents of the United States and its territories

• Team: One to four members on a team

• Team member requirements: Write script, record and edit the video

• Video length: No longer than five minutes

• Video theme: Spell out how to kindle the love of reading and feature three words that would be useful to know for a spelling bee. The video narrative should inspire viewers to read more in their daily lives.

• Adult involvement: Students must have the support of a parent or teacher who will be responsible for submitting the video and uploading a completed parental consent form (for each participating student) on spellebrity.com.

Deadline to submit: Jan. 31, 2017

Videos should be free of any copyrighted material, text, images and music

See Official Rules and Terms of Participation

The Spellebrity Video Contest, presented by Kindle, is administered by the Scripps National Spelling Bee. We believe that when you kindle the love of reading, great spelling and vocabulary will follow!

Following the Jan. 31 deadline, a judging panel will review all of the submissions and select 10 Semifinalist videos. The Semifinalist videos will be posted to spellebrity.com, where the public will vote for the best videos. The five videos that receive the most votes will advance to the National Finals, where participants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee will vote for the best video. The Champion video will be announced during the remarks before the primetime Finals on June 1, 2017.

Prizes:

Each member of the Semifinalist teams (10) will receive a Kindle Paperwhite.

Each member of the Finalist teams (5) will receive an expenses-paid trip to the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Economy airfare or train fare for each team member and a parent/guardian

One standard hotel room at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

$400 gift card for travel and meal expenses

Complimentary tickets for each team member and parent/guardian for the Memorial Day barbecue, a Bee-organized tour of Washington, D.C., and the Awards Banquet

Each member of the Champion team (1) will receive:

$1,000 cash award

Trophy