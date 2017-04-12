Ohio county needs mobile morgue after string of fatal opioid overdoses

STARK COUNTY, Ohio - One Ohio coroner's office was so overwhelmed one weekend in March with fatal opioid overdoses they had to bring in an emergency portable morgue from the state.

Investigator, Rick Walters, told Cleveland-based WEWS the opiate epidemic is at least partially to blame.

"The business is outgrowing the coroner's offices," Walters said.



The 20-foot, white trailer may not look like much, but the Stark County Coroner's Office can properly store up to 18 bodies in it.



As a small shop, their regular morgue holds eight bodies.



"We ran out of space!" Walters said. "Then we got four more cases Saturday, so we were 50 percent above capacity."



The coroner's office has already seen over 90 bodies this year, an increase of more than 20 percent.