Teen dies after being found unconcious during intramural basketball game at La Porte Co. high school

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- A 17-year-old has died after he was found unconscious in the hallway of a La Porte County high school during an intramural basketball game.

According to a joint press release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office and New Prairie School Corporation the student was participating in an intramural basketball game when someone found him unresponsive in the hallway near the high school gymnasium.

The teen was taken to La Porte Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected in his death, although the cause has not been determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dr. Paul White, superintendent of New Prairie United School Corporation, issued the following statement late Monday night:

"We are very saddened at the loss of this student. The new Prairie family is mourning his passing and we hope and pray that his family will take comfort in knowing the strength of all of our students and staff stand with them in their loss."

The school has initiated their crisis plan to help aid students as they arrive to school on Tuesday morning. Counselors and local ministers will also be on hand throughout the school day on Tuesday.