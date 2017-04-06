Artist creates illustration that features 66 portraits of characters from classic 80s movies

Audra Levy
5:05 PM, Apr 6, 2017

Sam Gilbey says he's beeing working on this Teen Wolf-themed piece featuring 66 characters from classic '80s movies since the first week of 2017. 

Sam Gilbey
It's a "Where's Waldo?" of classic 80's movies. "In the Crowd" is an illustration by artist Sam Gilbey.

As Gilbey describes it, it's a "Teen Wolf"-themed piece featuring 66 portraits of characters from classic '80s movies.

He's been working on "In the Crowd" since the first week of 2017 and shared it for the first time on Thursday on his Facebook page. 

Gilbey says the film characters aren't just with others from the same movie. They're in "more appropriate social groups."

He says he'll do a post later on about exactly who's included in the piece and from what film.

In the meantime, have fun seeing how many you can identify.  Click here to see some more images

If you're interested in purchasing the illustration, you're out of luck. "In the Crowd" was commissioned for a client and is not for sale.

You can check out more of Sam Gilbey's work here

Gilbey has been illustrating professionally since 2004.  According to his website, his illustrations have been featured in books, magazines, comics and exhibits worldwide, and also on TV.

He's worked for clients including Adidas, Paramount Pictures, Playstation and Twitter.

 

 

 

