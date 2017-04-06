Artist creates illustration that features 66 portraits of characters from classic 80s movies

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 49°
Sam Gilbey says he's beeing working on this Teen Wolf-themed piece featuring 66 characters from classic '80s movies since the first week of 2017.
It's a "Where's Waldo?" of classic 80's movies. "In the Crowd" is an illustration by artist Sam Gilbey.
As Gilbey describes it, it's a "Teen Wolf"-themed piece featuring 66 portraits of characters from classic '80s movies.
He's been working on "In the Crowd" since the first week of 2017 and shared it for the first time on Thursday on his Facebook page.
Gilbey says the film characters aren't just with others from the same movie. They're in "more appropriate social groups."
He says he'll do a post later on about exactly who's included in the piece and from what film.
In the meantime, have fun seeing how many you can identify. Click here to see some more images.
If you're interested in purchasing the illustration, you're out of luck. "In the Crowd" was commissioned for a client and is not for sale.
You can check out more of Sam Gilbey's work here.
Gilbey has been illustrating professionally since 2004. According to his website, his illustrations have been featured in books, magazines, comics and exhibits worldwide, and also on TV.
He's worked for clients including Adidas, Paramount Pictures, Playstation and Twitter.
An Asian-American woman says she had an Airbnb reservation canceled because of her race.
Wendy's has promised Carter Wilkerson free chicken nuggets for a year if he can get 18 million retweets.
hhgregg announced Friday that they would be closing all of their stores after they failed to find a buyer.
Tomi Lahren, the outspoken conservative commentato Glenn Beck and The Blaze alleging wrongful termination.
A woman from Michigan was arrested at Disney World on Thursday on charges that she choked a teenager for blocking her view of a fireworks…
Friday marked the fourth time in less than a year that terrorists have attacked a major European city by driving a car or truck through a…