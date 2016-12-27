Here are 20 of the most-popular baby names of 2016

Picking a baby name is hard—you want to give your baby a name that feels somewhat modern and relevant without being so unique or off-the-wall that no one can spell or pronounce it, but you also don’t want them to be another Jane Doe with the same name as everyone else.

Names come and go, and in each year and decade, some are more popular than others. To help you keep your finger on the pulse of what’s hot or not in the baby-naming world, it can help to pay attention to the lists of the most popular baby names for the year. One such list from parenting site Nameberry has just come out, and using data from their nearly 40 million visitors, they’ve come up with a list of the top baby names for 2016.

Although their methodology differs from the official list of baby names released from the Social Security Administration, this list can help shed light on what names are currently trending. If you have a baby on the way, you probably look at this list one of two ways: You’re either looking at it for inspiration because you want to name your child a very of-the-moment name, or you want to know what names everyone else is choosing so that you can avoid them like the plague! Either way, here are the top 20 baby names of 2016, according to Nameberry.

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Ava

5. Isla

6. Isabella

7. Mia

8. Aria

9. Aurora

10. Arabella

Boys

1. Ezra

2. Asher

3. Declan

4. Atticus

5. Oliver

6. Milo

7. Levi

8. Silas

9. Jack

10. Jasper

Interestingly, the top five boy names did not change at all from 2015. A few girl names jumped up into higher spots, including Isabella. This list represents Nameberry users from around the world. The site also provides a list of popular names just in the U.S., which differs a little bit.

Do you know many babies with these names? What names seem to be trending in your circle?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.