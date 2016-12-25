Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 29°
HI: 45°
LO: 26°
HI: 36°
It’s tough always being cold. As soon as you step out of that warm comfy bed, you’re greeted by an Arctic world. From walking on tile floor to sitting in that freezing office, it’s sometimes a struggle to get through the day.
via GIPHY
Thankfully, through the wonders of technology, there are some pretty neat products that can really help.
RELATED: There is an actual explanation as to why some people are always cold.
Here are some of our favorites.
SABRINA FOSSI Toasty Mug, $48.19
Eforstore Fingerless Gloves USB 2.0 Heated, $10.99
Keysocks Women’s No Show Sock, $10.99
Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser, $22.87
Volt Unisex Indoor Outdoor Heated Slippers, $103
Venture Heated Clothing Huggie Buddie Robe, $119.99
ValueRays® Heated Mouse, $19.95
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.