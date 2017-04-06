Brownsburg man one of 20 Cubs fans chosen as "Ring Bearer" for World Series ceremony

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- A Brownsburg man is one of twenty Chicago Cubs fans that will get the prestigious honor of presenting the team with their World Series Championship rings next week.

Tom Wakefield, 48, is one of two Indiana Cubs fans that were chosen out of over 1,500 submissions for the Chicago Cubs’ “Ring Bearer” challenge.

The fans had to submit a 60-second video saying why they are the “ultimate” Cubs fan.

And Wakefield is definitely that.

“I think I lost a few friends on Facebook because I was posting W’s all the time this last year,” said Wakefield. “I missed a few early games; we counted them up – I posted 114 “W” flags.”

When the Cubs announced their Ring Bearer video contest, Tom said his whole family got involved.

“I half-jokingly half-serious said to my wife, ‘Mellissa, you should do this for me,’" said Wakefield. “She ended up talking to her sisters about it, and all of a sudden one sister had created a script, another sister created a voiceover and my mother ended up ending the video.”

Wakefield’s wife said in her submission that her husband “eats, drinks and sleeps Cubs.”

It was a long-shot, and Tom didn’t think he would win the competition, but you can’t win if you don’t try.

“I thought, there’s a one percent chance this is going to happen,” said Wakefield.

Now, Tom will be a part of history when he takes the field with the champions at Wrigley on April 12.

“I’ll represent the average Joe, or the average Tom, if you will,” said Wakefield.

Erv Schrieber, 86, is the other Indiana man that will join Tom on the field next week. Both men will receive tickets and transportation to the ceremony game at Wrigley Field. They also get the chance to see the championship rings before any other fan.

You can view a full list of winners and their video submissions at the Chicago Cubs Ring Bearer Fan Contest page.

RELATED | Two Indiana Cubs fans picked to give players their World Series Rings