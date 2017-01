INDIANAPOLIS -- Butler will be fined after its fans stormed the court Wednesday when the team beat No. 1 Villanova in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

According to a team spokesperson, the university has been fined $5,000.

Butler warned its fans to not storm the court if they beat Villanova, but the fans did anyway.

Butler tells fans if they beat Nova don't storm the court. Just beat Nova. Fans storm court. pic.twitter.com/SVNwASZQC5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2017

Butler will donate the $5,000 to "Be the Match" charity from its Bulldog Club account. Be the Match is connected to Butler through former standout Andrew Smith.

"Be The Match is a cause that is near and dear to the Butler Family," said Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier. "Butler will make the contribution to Be The Match from our Bulldog Club account, which is the fundraising arm of Butler Athletics. We appreciate the support of our great fans.”

