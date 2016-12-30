INDIANAPOLIS – A plane carrying Butler University’s basketball team had to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh Thursday evening.

Passengers said the plane lost cabin pressure during their flight to Indianapolis from New York.

Coach Chris Holtmann said the plane had a rapid descent that led many players to text their families stating they may never see them again.

The team spent the night in Pittsburg and has plans to take a charter bus to Indianapolis Friday.

Officials at Butler University Athletics said a different plane would not have been available for the team until Friday afternoon, and the bus option was selected because it would get the team back to Indianapolis quicker.

Our plane experienced some cabin pressure issues this evening. We were diverted and have landed safely in Pittsburgh. All is well. — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016

The team will bus from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis this afternoon after plane was diverted last night due to cabin pressure issue. — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016

A plane was not available until later in the afternoon. Bus option was selected to get team back to Indy in more timely fashion. — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) December 30, 2016