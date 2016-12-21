IU Bloomington police believe man who prompted campus alert was trying to hide marijuana, not gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington says the person they believe caused a 'shelter in place' alert to be sent out Tuesday evening may have been trying to conceal a marijuana plant, not a gun.

The university sent the alert out around 7 p.m. after someone reported they had seen a man with a gun near Union Street Apartments. The person told police that they had seen a man trying to hide a gun behind his back.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect initially but did see someone matching the description on video surveillance, which is why they issued the alert. That alert was later lifted and students were asked to be vigilant while officers investigated the situation.

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) December 21, 2016

During their investigation officers identified a non-student matching the description who entered Pine Hall around the time of the complaint.

That person cooperated with officers and told them that he had been trying to hide a marijuana cigarette, not a gun from the complainant. Officers searched the suspect and found no weapon or marijuana during their search.

No criminal charges are being sought.

