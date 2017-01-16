Martin, No. 13 Butler come from 18 down to top Marquette

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kelan Martin scored 22 points and No. 13 Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit, surging in the second half to beat Marquette 88-80 Monday.

Butler trailed by 16 at halftime, but outscored Marquette 38-18 in the next 11 minutes to take the lead. The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points in the second half.

Kamar Baldwin had 18 points and Martin added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Markus Howard scored 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).

The Bulldogs won their 14th in a row at Hinkle Fieldhouse. They made just 11 of 30 shots in the first half, but hit 19 of 27 after the break.

BIG PICTURE

The Bulldogs face DePaul and Seton Hall on the road before returning home to welcome Georgetown and No. 7 Creighton.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After losing to Creighton on Jan. 11, the Bulldogs bounced back with a win over No. 22 Xavier on Saturday, then rallied to top Marquette.

UP NEXT

Butler travels to DePaul on Saturday.

Marquette visits Creighton on Saturday.