Purdue students win ESPN's "Bracket Genius" show

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Three Purdue students walked are the champions of ESPN’s “Bracket Genius” challenge show.
Aric Kotaski, Kristen Mori and Andrew Eggert are all members of the Purdue Sports Analytics club and were chosen to take part in the game show because Purdue made the Sweet 16. But instead of basketball, these teams competed with their brains.
“It was an honor to represent our school because we’re in the Big Ten, we’re a proud academic institution and we’ve got to show our smarts to the whole country,” said Eggert.
The team walked away with $100,000 which they will split three ways.
ESPN said they plan to re-air “Bracket Genius” but have not set a date yet.