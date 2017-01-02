Adam Vinatieri misses $500k bonus field goal

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Adam Vinatieri lined up midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 48-yard field goal, more was on the line than just three points.

Vinatieri's kick hit the right upright and bounced away for a miss.

If he had made the field goal, Vinatieri would be $500,000 richer.

He came into the game making 89.7 percent of his field goals this season. If he hit 90, he would've triggered a bonus in his contract worth $500,000.

According to spotrac.com, Vinatieri made $3.25 million in the 2016 season.

After Vinatieri missed the 48-yarder, his percentage dropped to 86.7 percent.

Adam Vinatieri missed 48-yard FG, making it nearly impossible to make 90% of his FGs this season and collect $500,000 bonus. No cash homie. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Vinatieri did end up making a field goal later in the game, but it didn't really matter after the miss. He needed to make 10 straight after the miss to hit 90 percent for the season.

The Colts won, 24-20.