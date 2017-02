INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has a chance to set a new Guinness World Record Friday.

He'll be in Houston for the Super Bowl, but he's trying to set a record for charity.

Vinatieri will attempt to kick at least 20 NFL footballs through a goalpost in 60 seconds.

If he is successful, Barclaycard, a European credit card company, will give $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans through scholarships.

In 2004, he kicked a game-winner in Houston to give the Patriots the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

He is scheduled to attempt the record at 5 p.m. Friday.

RELATED | Colts, Vinatieri agree to contract extension | Vinatieri still kickin' it with 5 field goals in Colts' win | Adam Vinatieri misses $500k bonus field goal