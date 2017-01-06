Answering awkward questions with Chuck Pagano

Matt McKinney
12:11 PM, Jan 6, 2017
12:12 PM, Jan 6, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Indianapolis Colts announced a press conference on Monday, without giving any details about coach Chuck Pagano's status, you knew the questions about his job were coming. 

After Pagano gave a long soliloquy about how proud he is of the team's fight, the questions finally came about his job for 2017.

His response? 

"Uh, I just ..." *takes water swig* *shrugs*

Which, by itself, is pretty funny. But RTV6 sports reporter Michael Grady presented a challenge on Monday that made it even more funny:

What other questions is that the response to?

Here are some of the best from Grady's replies on twitter:

What can you come up with? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

