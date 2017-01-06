Answering awkward questions with Chuck Pagano

Clear
INDIANAPOLIS -- When the Indianapolis Colts announced a press conference on Monday, without giving any details about coach Chuck Pagano's status, you knew the questions about his job were coming.
After Pagano gave a long soliloquy about how proud he is of the team's fight, the questions finally came about his job for 2017.
His response?
How many can you come up with?
"When your girl asks if you think about other women..." pic.twitter.com/woZEV0RVuX— Michael Grady (@Grady) January 2, 2017
"Uh, I just ..." *takes water swig* *shrugs*
Which, by itself, is pretty funny. But RTV6 sports reporter Michael Grady presented a challenge on Monday that made it even more funny:
What other questions is that the response to?
Here are some of the best from Grady's replies on twitter:
What can you come up with? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.
