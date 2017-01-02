The 2016 NFL season was Chuck Pagano's fifth with Indianapolis.

Regular season record: 49-31

Pagano also technically gets credit for the wins in 2012, when he was away from the team while undergoing treatment for leukemia. Offensive coordinator Bruce Arians was interim coach during Pagano’s absence.

In each of the first three years of Pagano’s tenure, the Colts went 11-5.

Despite the success of the first three seasons, the Colts went 8-8 in 2015 and 2016, missing the playoffs in both seasons.

Playoff record: 3-3

In 2012, the Colts were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens, but have improved in the postseason every year since.

In 2013, the Colts had perhaps its most famous win of Pagano’s career with a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Andrew Luck led the Colts back from a 28-point deficit for the Wild Card round win. The play that has since defined Luck’s career happened late in the game. Running back Donald Brown fumbled, but Luck picked it up and scored. The Colts would go on to lose in the Divisional round to the New England Patriots.

After two postseason wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos, the Colts were defeated 45-7 in the Conference Championship round.

Biggest win: 34 points

The Colts biggest win in the Chuck Pagano era came in Week 4 of the 2013 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts scored 37 straight points on the way to a 37-3 win.

Biggest loss: 38 points

Counting playoffs, the biggest loss for the Colts in the Pagano era was the Conference Championship against the New England Patriots, a 45-7 defeat. In the regular season, Pagano has suffered four 35-point losses. The most recent of which happened against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 13. The team has also had 35-point losses to the Patriots, Cowboys and Steelers.