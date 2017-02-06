Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
2:13 PM, Feb 6, 2017

RTV6 Sports Director Dave Furst talked with Adam Vinatieri ahead of the Colts Monday Night Football appearance against the New York Giants.

Adam Vinatieri receives the Sagamore of the Wabash at the Indiana General Assembly (from Colts Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was awarded Indiana's highest honor Monday, a Sagamore of the Wabash. 

Vinatieri has spent the last 11 years with the Colts, winning one Super Bowl with the team after winning three with the New England Patriots. 

He owns many NFL records, including most consecutive field goals made with 44, a record the 44-year-old set this past season.

Vinatieri also set a Guinness World Record for most field goals made in 60 seconds in a pre-Super Bowl stunt. 

This story will be updated

 

 

 

