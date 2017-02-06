Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was awarded Indiana's highest honor Monday, a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Vinatieri has spent the last 11 years with the Colts, winning one Super Bowl with the team after winning three with the New England Patriots.

He owns many NFL records, including most consecutive field goals made with 44, a record the 44-year-old set this past season.

Vinatieri also set a Guinness World Record for most field goals made in 60 seconds in a pre-Super Bowl stunt.

