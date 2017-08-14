Colts owner insists Luck's slow comeback part of design

"I can't say unequivocally that he (Luck) will be ready for the Rams game," team owner Jim Irsay said. "But I can say I feel very confident that he will be ready to start the season."
Luck is on the Colts physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
The Colts have repeatedly said they're optimistic Luck could open the regular season Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Rams. That part hasn't changed.
But team officials have been mostly restrained about providing specific timetables or updates about exactly what Luck is doing in rehab.
On July 24, new general manager Chris Ballard said Luck started throwing the previous week. Six days later, Luck told reporters only that he had started the throwing process with a tennis ball.
That was the last big update until Sunday.
First, Ballard told the local TV broadcast that Luck's strength levels are measuring slightly better than "at any point last year" when Luck was playing through the injury.
Irsay offered another perspective.
"He isn't throwing a football as strong as he wants to because we won't let him," Irsay said. "But we are very disciplined. We know this is a 12-year process, a future that's 10, 12, hopefully 14 years. But we will not deviate from being disciplined in our process on how the doctors feel, on how Andrew feels."
Indy's abysmal preseason opener showed just how much it needs Luck on the field.
The three other quarterbacks -- Scott Tolzien, Phillip Walker and Stephen Morris -- were a combined 24 of 45 for 178 yards and were sacked five times. The Colts finished with 230 total yards, 90 of which came on the game's final series, and just 14 first downs.